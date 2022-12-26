Chorley fight back to claim the derby honours ,while Brig draw with Lancaster

The hosts had won their previous five games in the National League North but that run was ended by the Magpies.

Strikes from Connor Hall and Jon Ustabasi turned the match around for Andy Preece’s men after Siya Ligendza had given the Coasters an early lead.

Fylde got the scoring underway when a clever corner routine, led by Nick Haughton, caught the visitors knapping, with Ligendza coming alive at the near post to turn and strike in from close range.

Connor Hall equalised for Chorley against AFC Fylde

However, just minutes later, Chorley had brushed off the shaky start to level when a loose ball was picked up by Hall, who spotted Chris Neal off his line and curled in from distance.

Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half but it was Chorley who took all three points home when Ustabasi was left free to pick up a pass from midfield, drive at goal and slot under Neal at the near post.

Meanwhile, Lancaster City played out an exciting 1-1 draw at Giant Axe in the NPL Premier Division.

The visitors looked on course for all three points after going in front just after the half-hour mark.

A brilliant ball from Chris Churchman to the overlapping Paul Dawson who beat his man before laying a superb ball across the six-yard line for Sheldon Green to sweep home at the far post.

The Dolly Blues had a great opportunity to equalise in the second half when they were awarded a penalty for handball but it was saved by Felix Goddard.

The host earned a point with a last-ditch equaliser when a mazy run by skipper Andrew Teague resulted in him finding David Norris in the box who made no mistake with his finish.

In the National League North, Southport drew 1-1 at Curzon Ashton and in the NPL West Division, Clitheroe were beaten 2-1 by Colne at Holt House.

In the NWC Premier Division, Charnock Richard drew 2-2 with West Didsbury & Chorlton and Burscough defeated Squires Gate 3-1.

Euxton Villa thrashed AFC Blackpool 7-1 in the First Division North.

