Teague dreaming of Wembley showpiece final

Chorley skipper Andrew Teague will have thoughts of Wembley at the back of his mind when he leads his team out against Marine tomorrow.

The Magpies welcome the NPL Premier Division outfit to Victory Park in the first round proper of the FA Trophy.

The final of the competition – held at the home of football – may look a long way off at this stage, but it does not stop Teague dreaming of an appearance at the famous old stadium.

The captain – who was influential in the club’s run to the first round proper of the FA Cup this season where they were beaten by a last-minute goal by League One Fleetwood – believes that the Magpies have every chance of going far in the competition.

“Every club wants to have a good cup run,” said Teague. “The FA Cup run this season was brilliant for the club and the players.

“We were never going to win the FA Cup, but that’s not the case with the FA Trophy.

“That’s got to be the aim and it would be nice to have a trip to Wembley to look forward to at the end of the season.

“Hopefully we will get the win tomorrow and get a bit of luck in the draw.

“North Ferriby United, who are in our division, got to the final a few years ago I think.

“And there have been a few other clubs at our level who have got there. We fancy ourselves against anyone.”

Marine are currently down near the bottom of their respective division, although they have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions.

“Marine are going well at the moment,” said Teague. “So it’s going to be tough, but we are at home and we will look forward to it.”