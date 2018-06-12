No window pain thus far for Chorley boss Jansen

Chorley boss Matt Jansen has acted swiftly in the transfer season as he targets a goal-den season.

Jansen’s men are renowned for their defensive prowess, but now the former Blackburn Rovers striker is hoping to add some more goals to that blueprint this campaign.

Chorley finished with the second meanest defence in the whole of the National League North, fellow play-off losers Brackley Town the only team to concede fewer goals than Jansen’s Magpies.

Though despite only conceding 39 goals, Chorley only scored 52, something Jansen hopes to improve next term, though not at the detriment of their defensive record.

After the departures of attackers Jason Walker and Matty Hughes, Jansen has swooped for York City’s Louis Almond and The New Saints’ forward Wes Fletcher.

Jansen hopes former Blackpool and Southport man Almond, 26, and one-time Burnley, Accrington and Motherwell man Fletcher, 27, can boost his attack.

Though Jansen stressed the goal tally is not just a reflection on the strikers, but also the whole team.

Speaking on the double swoop, Jansen is pleased to bring in proven goal scorers who have played in higher divisions.

He said: “We pride ourselves on our defence and clean sheets. But goals have been lesser.

“We are looking to address that but it is not about the strikers, it is the whole team and about creating goals and chances as well.

“We work on that in training.

“We’ve added a few more strikers and that will improve us and allow us to change formation more effectively, and also give us the option to possibly move to three up front.

“They will make us more flexible.

“Luke has played at a high level and scores goals.

“Wes has come in and he is a proven goal scorer.”

They are not the only new additions that will arrive for pre-season training later this month.

Jansen has already acted to replace one of the key exits, adding experienced keeper Cameron Belford to the mix and recruiting Courtney Meppen Walter.

Belford has big shoes to fill as shot-stopper Matty Urwin now returns to League One side Fleetwood Town to battle it out for first team action, after his successful season long loan.

Meppen-Walter’s first spell in 2016 ended with him joining league rivals Stockport County.

Though after that season long loan spell Meppen-Walter dropped down to Glossop North End.

Now he is back, and Jansen says he is hungrier than ever and backed him to go far if the 23-year-old maintains his fitness levels.

And though his shopping may not yet be done, Jansen is happy thus far to have kept hold of the core and already moving to address his priorities this transfer window with the capture of a goalkeeper and some proven goalscorers.

He said: “Everybody looks to improve each summer.

“It was important to keep the core of our squad, which we have done.

“We needed to add about three or four new players to the squad to strengthen, which we have done. I’m delighted to get them on board.

“We needed a keeper.

“Cameron has lots of experience and we are hopeful he can have as much of an impact.

“Courtney is a lot fitter, he has got his desire back.

“He has more hunger to prove himself and if he keeps that attitude up we think he can go on and play at a higher level.

“It is just about keeping himself fit and playing regularly.”