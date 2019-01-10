No Barrow approach for Elliot Newby insists Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has dismissed rumours linking Elliot Newby with a move to National League side Barrow.

Newby, 23, has netted six times for the Magpies, who currently top the National League North table.

Along with twin Alex, who has struggled with injuries, Elliot has been a key figure in midfield and that form has sparked rumours of interest from his home-town club.

But Vermiglio has reassured fans that the Magpies have had no bids for any of his players, ahead of Altrincham’s visit to Victory Park on Saturday.

He said: “There were some rumours on social media about Elliot but it is a load of rubbish.”

Newby was Vermiglio’s first signing from AFC Telford in the summer, when the 36-year-old stepped up from assistant manager to take the reins.

Vermiglio says the attack-minded midfielder has brought something different to his side.

He said: “When I was signing Elliot I was looking at being more attacking and having the potential to play with wingers or three forwards and he was one of those.

“But then as pre-season evolved after a couple of games I got this idea of playing with some attacking midfielders centrally.

“The way he plays just fits the bill.

“His endeavour, his effort, his will to win and the graft he puts in – he is not afraid to put a few tackles in.

“His attitude around the place is fantastic.

“Elliot was my first signing at the club and I wanted to get my first one spot on and I’m happy we managed to do that with the help of coach Jonathan Smith, who watched Elliot a lot.”

And Vermiglio confirmed Chorley have not received any bids for his players but that there has been interest in loan deals for some of his squad.

He said: “I have had interest at different points in the season but in this last month or so I have not had any interest in certainly the contracted players.

“When you see some of the players who are not playing a little bit, there is a lot of interest for loans.

“That is always there from teams who are lower in this league or the league below, and are looking for a quick fix for a month.

“There is a lot of interest in a few of our players from that but no transfer news in terms of anyone making a bid.”