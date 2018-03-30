Lancashire Trophy progress can boost Chorley’s play-off bid

Matt Jansen believes Chorley’s progression to the final of the LFA Challenge Trophy will act as a boost to their play-off ambitions.

The Magpies will take on Clitheroe in the competition’s showpiece match at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium next month after beating Lancaster City 1-0 at the County Ground on Wednesday night.

Chorley boss Matt Jansen

Jason Walker’s first half strike was enough to sink the Dolly Blues and Jansen reckons the result will have a positive effect on his men in the final run-in.

Chorley are still very much in play-off contention – just four points behind seventh-placed Stockport County and have the benefit of two home games over Easter.

On Saturday they host sixth-placed Spennymoor Town before welcoming Boston United to Victory Park on Easter Monday.

“Winning breeds confidence and it becomes a habit,” Jansen said.

“The semi-final against Lancaster was a potential banana skin for us.

“They are a good side from the league below us and we have come unstuck against teams from the league below like Marine in the FA Trophy.

“It’s great to be in the final again – it’s what it’s all about.

“We know what a great occasion that is.

“But we have nine more games left in the league and we need to win as many of those as we possibly can.

“It’s massive weekend. We’ll be looking to get back-to-back wins which will be huge for the club.

“That’s what we’ll be looking for.”

Midfielder Dale Whitham will be suspended on Saturday after his red card last weekend.