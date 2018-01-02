Fleetwood loan star Nick Haughton is 'loving life' at Chorley

What a difference six months has made for Chorley loan star Nick Haughton.

Virtually a forgotten man at parent club Fleetwood Town, having not kicked a ball competitively for the Cod Army since head coach Uwe Rosler’s appointment in the summer of 2016, he has transformed himself into hot property this January transfer window.

The midfielder made a deadline day switch to Victory Park and has hogged the headlines ever since, with the Magpies now facing a fight to keep hold of the23-year-old

From THAT David Beckham-esque strike from inside his own half, in the 2-0 win over Alfreton, that went viral, to a hat-trick in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay at Boston United that made history and ended Chorley’s 27 year absence from the first round.

Unfortunately for Haughton, that first round clash was to be against his parent club Fleetwood, and he was unable to play and stop Rosler’s side snatching a late win.

Now as the January transfer window opens, Haughton is expected to be on a number of club’s wish lists thanks to that 11-goal haul for Jansen’s Magpies.

There is a recall option on his loan deal, but Haughton wants to help the Magpies climb up the National League North table and finish the job.

Haughton said: “I’m loving it at the moment at Chorley.

“I’m really enjoying myself the lads have been different class with me, we’ve been doing all sorts at training and stuff.

“I’m happy at Chorley and I will keep doing what I’m trying to do, and that is play well every game and keep going forward.

“My aims for 2018 are just to help Chorley go up the league.

“But on a personal level, keep scoring and helping the team.

“That is all I can do really.”

Haughton was named Town’s young player of the year in 2015, but has been frustrated in his hopes of establishing himself in the first team at Highbury.

He had a previous loan spell at Salford City, but Haughton says working with Chorley boss Matt Jansen has helped improve his game.

He said: “Matt Jansen has been really supportive of me.

“It has been great.

“It is nice to be working with him, he is always helping me in training and in games.

“I think I’ve improved since I have been at Chorley and I think that is due to Jansen and the lads.

“Hopefully I can take it further and see what happens.”

And Haughton says that Alfreton strike was the highlight of his 2017.

He said: “It is definitely up there, I’d probably say that goal was the best moment!

“I’ve never scored a goal like that, but I’d probably say that was the best moment.

“I was waiting on the replay on it all night, we got it the next morning and I was happy with that.”