FC United 0, Chorley 0

The Magpies poor form in front of goal continued last night as they had to settled for a point in a 0-0 draw at FC United .

Chorley were the better team in the early part of the first half as they looked to take the game to the visitors.

New signing Alex Newbyproduced some good which led to a goalmouth scramble but none of Jason Walker, Josh Wilson or Jake Cottrell could capitalise.

United were a threat at the other end.Kieran Glynn causing problems in the Chorley rearguard.

However, it was the visitors who came closest to scoring.

Wilsontested Lloyd Allinson twice from range, before heading just wide from an Adam Blakeman corner.

Danny Racchi had an effort for United early in the second half, but Chorley were once again the more threatening.

Matty Hughes and Wilsoncombined to create a chance for Josh O’Keefe, but the midfielder could not get much purchase on his header.

Newly-signed Lee Molyneux was entered the fray the hour, but it was Allinson who almost gifted the Magpies a goal, swinging and missing on a back pass. Unfortunately, he recovered quickly enough to clear the ball off his own line.

Newby was unlucky not to get on the end of a deflected corner that Allinson had better luck with, and sub Marcus Carver hit the target late on.

Although the effort wasn’t good enough to trouble United’s number one, who kept his clean sheet intact despite some indecisive moments. Boss Matt Jansen said: “I thought we dominated the game, but in the final third we let ourselves down. It was the same old story.”

Chorley (5-2-1-2): Urwin; Hughes (Molyneux, 62), Leather, Teague (c), Jordan, Blakeman; Cottrell, O’Keefe; Newby (Carver, 85); Walker (Challoner, 75), Wilson. Subs not used: Whitham, Metz.