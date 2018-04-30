Exclusive Matt Jansen column

Chorley manager Matt Jansen writes for the Lancashire Post

It’s been a magnificent week at Chorley Football Club.

We’ve managed to win a piece of silverware, secure our place in the play-offs for another season and make it four consecutive wins in the process.

Monday night was a terrific night, when we won the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy for a record 18th time, beating Clitheroe 3-2 at the Macron Stadium.

We had to play a few of the youngsters in the match because of the recent run-in we’ve had and, boy, did they show how good they are.

The future of this club looks so bright, with some talented youngsters in the development sides and every single one of them who were involved on Monday night should be so proud of their efforts.

In the first half I thought we were okay but I asked everyone at half-time to give a little more and they did that.

In the second half we were clearly the better team, against a Clitheroe side who were in the final on merit so to win in the manner we did was fantastic.

We then moved onto to Brackley Town in the league on Wednesday night, knowing a victory would secure our place in the play-offs.

The lads were absolutely sensational, coming back from 1-0 down to go on and win 2-1.

To put in the sort of performance they did, having played six matches in 12 days and travelling long distances in the process, was truly incredible.

We’d played many more matches than Brackley and they looked like the away side. What a performance, and a deserved win.

Alfreton Town then visited Victory Park on Saturday, and we dug deep to register a 1-0 victory.

I wasn’t best pleased with the performance in the first half, and told the lads that at half-time.

The second half performance was strong and I think we were the better side.

Jason Walker came in to the side and grabbed the all-important goal, which secured our sixth position in the league and meant we face Stockport County at Edgeley Park on Wednesday in the play-off preliminary round.

It’s going to be an incredible match. We’ve been given just 1,500 tickets to the game, which means Stockport are going to do their best to sell it out with their supporters.

But I know what our supporters are like, and if we can sell our 1,500 ticket allocation, it will be strong support and can push us over the line.

To reach the play-offs is an incredible achievement by every single one of the boys in this squad.

I’ve said from day one that it’s all about the squad, not just the starting XI and this week has proven that more than any.

I believe this campaign can be our season, and with your continued backing and incredible support we can achieve our goal and reach the National League, whilst continuing to make this club grow.

Matt Jansen was talking to Harry Lyons