Exclusive Matt Jansen column

In my time in football, I don’t think I can recall ever seeing so many matches postponed and rearranged because of poor weather, despite everyone’s best efforts to get the games on.

We haven’t played a competitive match since our 1-1 draw with Nuneaton Town on February 24 – more than two weeks ago.

We were all ready and looking forward to the weekend, when we were due to face Leamington in the league on Saturday, only for that to also be called off an hour into our journey.

It wasn’t ideal, but the pitch was sodden from rainfall the night before and we were grateful to Leamington for informing us before we travelled any further.

This match is another in what is an already hectic schedule.

As things stand we’re due to play 12 matches in under six weeks, with our final fixture of the regular season coming on April 28, at home to Alfreton Town.

Our next match is set to be our rearranged home game with Spennymoor Town, which will be on Tuesday, March 20.

The home match versus Stockport County has been rearranged to Tuesday, April 17, and the two away matches at Leamington and Brackley Town are yet to be rescheduled.

As I said last week, this will either make or break our season.

Thankfully, we haven’t dropped down the league table and currently sit in ninth position – three points off of Spennymoor in the final play-off place.

It is important we remain focused in the run-in over the next six weeks, particularly when we play the midweek matches which we’ve got coming up.

I want to recreate that spirit and character we showed in September and October, when we went on a fantastic run.

We lost only once in 11 matches, winning nine of those, most notably the 4-3 victory at Boston United in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay, which set up that special match against Fleetwood Town in the first round proper.

If we can show the determination and willingness we showed back then, I’m confident we will succeed this season and reach our goals.

Aside from matters on the pitch, Adam Anson extended his loan deal at Lancaster City last week until the end of the campaign.

He’s a great young lad, and we’ve been keenly watching his progress at Giant Axe. Josh Gregory has also gone on loan to Lancaster, in an effort to get him more game-time.

He scored a late equaliser in their match at the weekend and I’m sure he’ll do really well there.

All being well, we’ll have no more postponements to our schedule for the rest of the season, and we can crack on and build some momentum in what we will be an exciting run-in.

Matt Jansen was talking to Harry Lyons