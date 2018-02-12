Exclusive Matt Jansen column

Chorley boss writes for the Lancashire Post

We’ve had a busy time at the Chorley Group Victory Park Stadium over the past 10 days or so, more off the field than on it.

I’ll start with the match on Friday night though, when we drew 0-0 with FC United of Manchester.

I’ve got to say, yet again, I felt we dominated the game and got into the box a lot more than they did.

In the final third I think we let ourselves down a little bit, but that’s been the same old story for the past few weeks.

Spinning it on it’s head, it was very pleasing to get the clean sheet again.

And you’ve got to remember FC United have won 10 of their last 11 matches at home, so to go to their place and dominate the game in the way we did was pleasing.

It’s just frustrating because we need wins to get in those play-offs come the end of the season but there are still 13 matches left and I’m confident of hitting the target.

To matters off the field, and transfer business in particular, we’ve had a few ins and outs in the squad.

We brought in four new players over the past 10 days or so and two of the new lads featured in the FC United match – Alex Newby and Lee Molyneux.

We started Alex, who joins us on an 18-month deal from Clitheroe, from the off and he impressed me.

He is a talented player who we’ve been tracking for quite a while.

He’s got great feet and he’s clever on the ball and he’ll be a real asset to us.

Likewise with Lee Molyneux, who joins us on loan from Guiseley for the remainder of the season.

He’s an experienced professional, having played for teams such as Morecambe, Crewe and Accrington during his career and we’re delighted to have him here.

We played him out of position on Friday night, in the right wing-back role, but then played him in his more natural position out on the wing.

He hasn’t played since December and needs to get his match fitness up, but he’ll be great addition to the squad.

Two youngsters, Josh Gregory and James Barrigan joined us earlier in the week from Wigan Athletic and they’ve got bags of potential.

They’ve gone out on loan at the moment to gain match fitness and play men’s football, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on them as they’re talented players.

Adam Anson has also left us on a 28-day loan to Lancaster City and that will be great for him to get some consistent action over the next month.

Looking ahead to Saturday, we face Gainsborough Trinity at home in a match which myself and the lads are all expecting the three points from.

We’ll go into that game fighting, particularly after loosing them at their place two weeks ago, and hopefully move a step closer to our goals come the end of the season.