Curzon Ashton 0, Chorley 2

Chorley finally ended a four-match goal drought, scoring for the first time in over 400 minutes’ football on the way to a well-deserved 2-0 victory on Tameside.

The win revives the Magpies’ play-offs hopes with a place in the top seven just two points away. This was a very competent all-round team performance against a decent Curzon side, two well-worked goals lighting up a grey afternoon.

A well-rehearsed corner routine led to the opener in the 13th minute, Josh Wilson spinning away from his marker to meet Adam Blakeman’s precise delivery and flick a great header into the back of the net.

Curzon fashioned a couple of good openings in reply and Matt Urwin produced a terrific save on the half-hour to deny Joe Guest who let fly from some eighteen yards following a neat flicked pass from Niall Cummins. There was a close call for Chorley just before the break when a mistimed header by Andy Teague glanced off his own crossbar.

The introduction of Marcus Carver on the hour almost brought immediate results. But, released by Nick Haughton’s superb through-ball, Carver could only shoot straight at keeper Cameron Mason’s legs.

A sublime individual goal by the ever-influential Haughton wrapped up the points on 76 minutes. Receiving Matt Challoner’s short thrown-in, Haughton embarked on a trademark dribble, slipping past three challenges before firing unerringly into the bottom corner of the net.

The Magpies saw out the rest of the game without too many alarms to record their tenth win of the campaign. Despite the recent winless run, it was the side’s fourth clean-sheet in the last six matches.

Manager Matt Jansen hailed ‘a fantastic result against a very good side’. He was particularly pleased with the opening goal: "We work on these routines in training and it’s very satisfying when the preparation comes off like it did,"

CHORLEY : Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Jordan, Haughton (Whitham,83), O’Keefe, Wilson (Walker,77), Brewster (Carver,61), Cottrell. Unused subs. Anson, Mooney.

Attendance 466.