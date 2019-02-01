Chorley FC's National League North clash with Nuneaton Borough postponed

Chorley's bid to extend their lead at the top of the National League North table will have to wait as their home clash with Nuneaton Borough fell victim to the snow.

The Magpies' Victory Park pitch was deemed unplayable after an inspection tonight and tomorrow's game will now be rearranged for a later date.

Jamie Vermiglio's men will now have to wait until next week's clash at Southport to try and build on a four point gap on second-placed Stockport County.

Not content with being top of the table Chorley are also the top scorers in the division but boss Vermiglio is pleased most about the fact that all of 10 of his outfield starters have hit the net.

Scott Leather’s wait to end his goal duck in the 4-1 win at York City last time out means that all of the outfield players that started that clash have now scored.

The Magpies have netted 57 times this term leading them to the top of the league and top of the goal charts.

Despite also having the meanest defence – along with Stockport – Vermiglio wants more clean sheets .

He said: “I don’t think we have been top scorers in the league since Garry Flitcroft’s first season as manager in 2010/11.

“The goals are coming from everywhere and it is something we wanted to address in pre-season and it looks like we have at this moment in time. Every single player who started the York game, apart from the keeper Matty Urwin, has now scored a goal this season.

“Scott Leather was the last one.

“We are not just reliant on one person. The goals are spread out.

“Josh Wilson was on the scoresheet again. He has 11 league goals for the season.

“The only slightly disappointing thing is that although we have more clean sheets than anyone in the league our target is 20.

“It looks like we can still get the 20 but we are just leaking the odd goal here and there.”

And Vermiglio (above) is not taking anything for granted as he stressed he will treat every game as if they were facing title rivals Stockport.

He said:“But we approach every game properly – it does not matter if we play Stockport or one of the teams at the bottom – we approach the game the same way.

“We are not resting on our laurels or taking anything for granted.

“We know that points are not out there to be given, they are there to be achieved.”

“We don’t just want to score one, we want to keep our foot on it and score as many as we can.

“I think that has showed in our performances.

“Our standards are really high and if people come in and don’t like our high standards then I’m sure that they will not stay around.

“Everyone that we have brought in has bought into it.

“We have brought in Adam McGurk who is a fantastic signing and is waiting for his opportunity.

“We are playing really well and so it is difficult to make radical changes.”