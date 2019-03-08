Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio managing striker Josh Wilson's injury to ensure forward can feature in title chase

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says he is managing Josh Wilson's ankle injury to ensure the striker is available for the final nine games of the season.

The Magpies slipped from the top of the National League North table in midweek as Stockport's win over Boston United moved them two points clear.

Wilson's last gasp header saw the Magpies fight back to clinch a point at Darlington.

And Vermiglio explained why the striker has been coming off the bench recently as he stressed the need to protect Wilson's ankle for the final run-in.

He said: "Josh Wilson came off the bench and scored the goal.

"He has been struggling a little bit with an ankle injury that I am trying my best to protect.

"But I also understand his importance to the team.

"He is a goalscorer.

"He has done really well for us this season in the style we want to play he has been a big positive contributing factor."

"He came on and played a different position and got us ticking and going again.

"Adam McGurk also came off the bench (at Darlington) and was a handful.

"James Hooper came off the bench in the last 15 minutes and had a good opportunity he will be disappointed he did not put in the back of the net.

"Even though it was a frustrating game we could easily have nicked it in the second half."

Vermiglio is boosted by the return of defender Scott Leather from a head injury.

Leather came off in the 1-0 defeat to Ashton United last month.

But having missed the 2-0 win over Nuneaton and 1-1 draw at Darlington the defender is back and in contention for Saturday's home clash with Kidderminster Harriers.

Vermiglio said: "Scott Leather is back in contention after his head issue.

"Chally has had an injection for something he has been carrying.

"He will be OK.

"I think other than that just the usual aches and pains. Nothing major."

And despite fighting back to get a point at Darlington Vermilgio was less than thrilled with the first half performance.

And the 36-year-old wants a response against Kidderminster on Saturday.

He said: "Overall to get a draw after going 1-0 down away from home was great.

"The lads kept going and that side of the game was pleasing.

"The disappointing thing for the first time in the while was the performance.

"We diverted from what we set out to do with the game plan.

"It was a really frustrating first half, very unlike us, something we are not used to.

We usually capitalise on other teams' weakness and we did not manage to do that.

"Then when we did it in the second half we got more control of the game.

It was a frustrating game.

"But the overriding emotion was one of relief really that we managed to get ourselves into a game that could have been out of sight in the first half.

"We now have another tough game against Kidderminster.

"They have been a bit intermittent but they are a good footballing side.

"They will be a difficult opponent but one thing is for sure they will not fancy visiting us with us were we are at and what we are fighting for.

"They are trying to get into the play-offs and they will be up for it."