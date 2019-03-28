Chorley FC boss Jamie Vermiglio makes triple deadline day swoop as National League North title race enters final six games

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has made a triple swoop to bolster his title-chasing National League North side.

The Magpies are four points clear at the top of the table with six games to go.

And Vermiglio has added a defender, midfielder and striker to his squad for the final run-in.

Forward Shaun Tuton joined on loan from promotion rivals Spennymoor Town and midfielder Danny Greenfield, 18, joined on a work experience loan from League One side Barnsley until the end of the season.

Out of contract former Halifax left-back Raheem Hanley also joined the Magpies.

And Vermiglio was pleased to boost his attacking options, with all three in contention for Saturday's trip to Chester.

He said: “We wanted to add to the squad and when Shaun’s name came up we were really interested.”