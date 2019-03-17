Chorley extend lead at top of National League North with victory over Boston

Boston United 0 Chorley 2

Chorley forged four points clear at the top of National North with a fully committed performance in very testing conditions.

While the exchanges were often very scrappy at the windswept Jakeman’s Stadium, there were moments of high drama as both teams played the second half with 10 men.

The Magpies were full value for their victory, readily containing the spasmodic threat of a Boston side strangely short on the battling spirit the situation demanded.

One up at the break, Chorley could even afford a penalty miss before sealing victory with a fine goal 12 minutes from time.

The visitors opened purposefully and went close on three minutes when in a hectic goalmouth scramble three efforts were blocked or charged down. Experienced striker Gavin Allott missed Boston’s best chance of the game, going clear down the right but shooting wildly over the bar.

Sustained constructive football was at a premium but the Magpies went ahead with a smartly-constructed goal in the 34th minute.

Elliot Newby slipped a delightful ball through for Marcus Carver to run on to, calmly round keeper George Willis and angle his shot into the empty net.

The match erupted on the stroke of half-time. Boston centre-back Ben Middleton conceded a penalty for a foul on Carver but Willis saved Adam Blakeman’s spot-kick.

A melee promptly developed and Alex Newby was sent off after tangling with Middleton. The Boston player was also dismissed, receiving a second yellow card within 30 seconds of his first for the penalty incident.

Chorley managed the second half playing against the wind with commendable composure, Matt Urwin in goal having relatively little to do.

The Magpies’ second goal formally wrapped up proceedings. This time the roles of Carver and Newby were reversed, the former playing in the latter who slid a measured finish into the corner of the net, giving Willis no chance.

“We were very solid, very resolute today and in fact I thought we should have put the game to bed by half-time,” said Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio.

“We kept our composure really well in the second half and there were strong performances all over the pitch.”

Third-placed Spennymoor’s defeat at Kidderminster leaves them trailing 10 points behind Chorle,y who took full advantage of closest challengers Stockport County’s absence on FA Trophy semi-final duty to extend their lead.

Easter Saturday’s all-ticket showdown with County at Victory Park is looking even more important now.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Challoner, Blakeman, Teague, Leather, Meppen-Walter, A. Newby, Cottrell, Carver (Jordan 80), Wilson (Almond 84), E. Newby (McGurk 86). Subs (not used): Anson, Eccles.

Attendance : 1,005.