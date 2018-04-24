Chorley boss Jansen not basking in cup glory as play-off push hots up

They might have won their 18th LFA Challenge Trophy final but Chorley boss Matt Jansen will not be basking in the glory.

With two crunch games and two points to guarantee a play-off spot in the National League North – Brackley on Wednesday and then Alfreton on Saturday – Jansen was not resting on his laurels.

Chorley were 3-2 winners over Clitheroe in the Lancashire FA Challenge Trophy final at the Macron Stadium on Monday night

He said: “The 4-3 comeback win at Tamworth on Saturday gave us an adrenaline injection and Monday will do the same but we are not there yet.

“We won’t take anything lightly, we have not crossed the finish line yet.”

Due to the fixture congestion Jansen fielded a team with a plethora of development squad players.

Jansen said: “I’m proud with how the development squad players have stepped up to the plate. It was a completely new team.

“It is a squad game when we have had injuries when we have had suspensions the player who has replaced has done an equally good job and that is what you ask.

“On Monday night We asked development squad players to do so and they did the same.

“It is only going to be good for the future of Chorley football club.”