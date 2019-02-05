Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says his ex-Fleetwood keeper Matty Urwin is good enough to return to the Football League one day

Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio says his ex-Fleetwod keeper Matty Urwin is good enough to return to the Football League one day.

And he believes the recent deal to extend Adam Blakeman’s stay at Victory Park shows the level of the Magpies’ ambition.

Urwin, 25, terminated his contract at League One side Fleetwood by mutual consent and immediately penned a permanent deal at Victory Park last week.

That move was swiftly followed by wing-back Blakeman, 27, extending his stay until at least the summer of 2020.

Vermiglio’s men are four points clear at the top of the National League North going into the weekend’s clash at Southport.

And the Magpies boss said: “It shows the ambition of the club to keep these sort of players around –particularly Matty.

“Everyone will say that Matty is a goalkeeper who has the potential to play in the Football League.

“He has not really had that opportunity with Fleetwood. It also reflects well where we are at with our team morale.

“Matty has said he really enjoys it and did not want to go anywhere else. There were no financial issues or big reward for him – he just said he is really enjoying his football and appreciates that.

“He has a bright future, the same as Blakey, who has been very consistent over the last few years. He is a big part of our club.

“He has a great personality, great character, good backing from his family. They go to every game and it is good to have players of his calibre. It just adds to this ethos that we are trying to build.”