Are Chorley defying the odds after their unbelievable start to the season? Not quite says boss Jamie Vermiglio

It may look to the outside world that Chorley are defying the odds after their incredible start to the season.

But boss Jamie Vermiglio insisted the club are simply meeting the expectations they set themselves before the season started.

Okay, the Magpies boss admits he did not think his players would get to the end of October without tasting defeat at least once.

But after 15 games in all competitions, they remain unbeaten – and currently boast a five-point lead at the the top of the National League North with a game in hand.

They are also through to the first-round proper of the FA Cup after last weekend superb comeback victory over Barrow and they have been rearded with a plum tie with League One outfit Doncaster Rovers at Victory Park.

It is certainly a great time to be a Magpies supporter, although his team’s great start has not come as a total surprise to Vermiglio.

“Are we defying the odds? I think it depends how you look at it,” he said.“As far as our own expectations are concerned, at the start of the season our target was promotion and to be top.

“So in that sense we are where we should be.

“But when you look at who we are coming up against; clubs with bigger budgets and resources; clubs who are full-time; to the neutrals we are not expected to be up there.

“So you could say we are defying the odds.”

Having enjoyed such a momentous week, Vermiglio’s task is to get his players refocused for a tough trip away to Bradford Park Avenue, who are currently in third spot in the table.

“We have had a couple of sessions this week where we have looked at how Bradford set up,” said Vermiglio. “The manager Mark Bower has recruited well over the summer with some new additions.

“They have kept the core of what they had last season.

“They have a little bit more dynamism going forward but have the same defence. It’s never an easy palce to travel to.

“The weather always seems to play a part and the fans are quite a distance away because there is a running track around the pitch.”