Chorley fans can make all the difference in National League North play-off bid, says Magpies boss Andy Preece

​And the Magpies boss is hoping the club's supporters will turn out in force this weekend to give his men an extra push in their pursuit of a National League North play-off place.

Chorley need to beat Peterborough Sports at Victory Park on Saturday which will ensure they take their play-off fight into the final weekend of the season at Gloucester City.

One of the smallest squads in the division, Preece revealed his men are feeling the pain of a gruelling campaign, but he knows the adrenaline will be pumping when they take to the field against Boro.

Chorley celebrate victory over Leamington (photo: David Airey/ DIA_Images)

"The energy will be there this weekend,” Preece said. “We have probably used the least amount of players out of anyone this year.

"In a lot of ways that can be used as a positive because when you have a small squad, you get a tight-knit group.

"Everybody is getting opportunities, everybody feels part of the squad.

"We need the town behind us. It’s probably the biggest game which we have had in a long, long time.

"The fans can go to the game, get behind the lads and really make a difference.

"The fans couldn’t be there when we had the FA Cup run because of Covid and last season the play-off game was away from home.

"We will need them. At this stage of the season you get tired legs due to pressure and things like that, but having that crowd behind us, willing us on, it will be vital.”

The game tomorrow is certainly no banker for the Magpies. Boro are in a mid-table spot and have enjoyed some big wins this season.

"I went to watch them against Chester a couple of weeks ago when they won 1-0,” said Preece.

"They are a strong, physical, organised team who have pace to hit you on thecounter.

"They can cause plenty of problems and they don’t concede too many goals, so I am expecting a real tough game.