Chorley face trip to South Shields in third qualifying round of FA Cup

Harry Ibbitson fires home the winner against congleton Town (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Boss Andy Preece was relieved to see his Chorley team progress in the FA Cup after a narrow 1-0 win at NPL West Division outfit Congleton Town on Saturday.

​Harry Ibbitson hit the winner for the Magpies – his second goal for the club since moving on loan from Bradford City – in the second qualifying round encounter. Chorley’s reward is a tough away trip to National League North leaders South Shields in the next round of the competition.

Preece admitted Saturday’s victory over the Bears was hardly a classic as his men struggled to break down a determined Congleton outfit.

The key goal arrived 13 minutes into the second half when Ibbitson was in the right place at the right time to pounce inside the six-yard box.

"I’m glad to get through,” Preece told ChorleyFC TV. “It wasn’t a classic – it was a hard-fought game, little in the way of chances – both defences were on top.

"I thought Congleton did really well and restricted us to minimal chances.

"Probably the thing that they couldn't do was create any chance or create any spells of pressure to get the crowd going a little bit.

"I think we managed that well, although we weren’t playing great, I always thought there was a chance around the corner for us.

"We probably had the better of the chance although they were few and far between but fortunately we took one.

"In the cup, it’s just about getting through and winning games. We knew it would be difficult and it was, so we’re delighted to get through.”

Preece did make a number of chances to the starting line-up and was delighted to see Ibbitson take his chance with a good performance and the winning goal.

"Harry has been doing well off the bench,” said Preece. “We’ve extended his loan. He never stops running, always playing off the shoulder and he will put himself about.

"He was in the right place at the right time to tap that one in. That’s great for him, great for his confidence.”

The Magpies are back in National League North action this weekend when they host Macclesfield at Victory Park.

Elsewhere, Bamber Bridge lost 4-1 at AFC Fylde in the FA Cup. The Coasters have been handed a home tie against fellow NL North side Darlington in the next round.