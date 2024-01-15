Chorley draw National League outfit Solihull Moors at home in the last 16 of FA Trophy

​The quarter-finals of the FA Trophy beckon for Chorley, but first they must get past the formidable challenge of Solihull Moors in the fifth round of the competition.

​The Magpies reward for beating Hythe Town away from home in the fourth round on Saturday is a home tie against the National League outfit, who are currently fourth in their respective division.

Andy Preece’s men are just three wins from a final at Wembley after goals from the two Jacks – Hazlehurst and Sampson – completed a 2-1 comeback victory against the Isthmian League outfit.

It had threatened to be a difficult afternoon for the Magpies against their lower league opponents after they went behind to Jake Embery’s 32nd minute strike.

Jack Sampson celebrates his winner

"It was a tough game,” said Preece. “I thought Hythe were excellent, they pushed us all the way.

"The first half hour was a bit cagey but I thought they had the best of it and they got their noses in front.

"Then that becomes a test of character, belief and your togetherness because the pitch was difficult. It was a difficult surface to deal with so you had to play in a certain way.

"I wouldn’t say them scoring woke us up but we just started to get on top and scoring that goal right on top was the pivotal moment.

"Gave us that belief going into half-time and probably knocks a bit of belief out of them. I thought second half, although we came under pressure from balls in the box, we just looked like we could create in open play.”

The Magpies now turn their focus back league duties on Tuesday evening when they host struggling Gloucester City at Victory Park.

It is one of their games in hand and a win could see them move back into third spot in the table.

"We’ll just try to recover as best we can,” said Preece. “The pitch will have taken a lot out of us but hopefully we can this momentum into tonight’s game.”