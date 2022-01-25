Chorley down to bare bones for crucial derby clash against AFC Fylde

The Magpies welcome the Coasters to Victory Park for a crucial promotion clash in the National League North.

However, Vermiglio’s men are down to the bare bones in terms of their squad after the departures of strikers Harry Cardwell and Millenic Alli last week.

The club has also had to deal with a number of Covid-19 cases and had to throw forwards Connor Hall and Jacob Blyth in at the deep end on Saturday, despite the fact that both have spent a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Hall made his first start in a number of weeks against Brackley Town on Saturday (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

The pair performed admirably as Chorley battled to a 0-0 draw at second-placed Brackley Town.

It does not get any easier with the visit of third-placed Fylde – and how Vermiglio would have loved to been able to call upon the services of former Crystal Palace and Stockport forward Preece in his heyday.

Vermiglio said: “Everything seems to go against us. We never talk about it. We are constantly dealing with Covid and the week leading up to the game, we lost Harry which is obviously something which we didn’t want to happen, but it was inevitable at some point it would.

“Then we had a last-minute recall for Millenic from Stockport so we were down two players.

“We have no right to come to Brackley and pick up a point but we have. With the resources that they have, they should beat us.”

“Our next game against Fylde at home, we need to recover quickly for,

“I think we have only got 13 players available so I think we are going to have to get Andy Preece signed on for tonight!”

The Coasters are three points ahead of Chorley in the table and are still smarting from the 2-1 home loss on Boxing Day.

“Fylde will want a little bit of revenge,” said Vermiglio.

“We know they want promotion. It’s been well publicised that is what they want and we need to try to stop that. We have an outside chance of promotion, but there is probably eight to 10 teams who think they have a chance.”

Charnock Richard travel to Congleton Town this evening (8pm kick-off).