Chorley dealt huge blow as midfielder George Horbury is ruled out for the season

Chorley midfielder George Horbury has suffered a serious knee injury (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Chorley have been rocked by the news that influential midfielder George Horbury has been ruled out for the entire season.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies ace has suffered an anterior crucial knee ligament injury – a condition sustained innocuously during the 4-1 win over Kings Lynn Town at Victory Park.

Horbury featured in the first five games of the season as Chorley won four and drew one in a blistering start to the National League North campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was missed in the subsequent next two games has the Magpies suffered defeats, although they returned to winning ways last Saturday thanks to a 3-1 win over AFC Telford United at home.

Boss Andy Preece was understandably gutted to hear the news about the 21-year-old but assured him that the club will ensure he makes the best possible recovery.

"George is a big loss,” said Preece. “He’s been brilliant and in the first four or five games of this season, I felt he’s been the best player in the league by a long way.

"But it looks like he’s going to be out for the season which is a massive blow not just for us, but for him as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s been playing his best football, it’s a shame but we will look after him, we’ll make sure he gets the right treatment and comes back stronger.

"It’s always hard when something like that happens to players but you look at people like Craig Hewitt, who was out for seven or eight months, Jack Sampson was out for four months, they have come back and hopefully George will be back stronger than ever.”

Despite his prognosis, Preece revealed the youngster has been in good spirits, something which will help him during his recovery.

"He’s such a level-headed lad that he takes everything in his stride,” added Preece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure deep down it’s hurt him a bit but he’s just saying that he will come back stronger and more determined.”

Preece has received good news regarding striker Kole Hall who has been unavailable due to illness. He looks set to return to training within the next week.

And defender Scott Wilson’s damaged shoulder is healing and he could be back in the next month or so.