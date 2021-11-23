Chorley could be forced into changes for Trophy clash with Bamber Bridge

After a bruising 2-2 draw with Boston United in the National League North on Saturday, Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio may have to shuffle his pack as he looks to progress in the competition.

Brig – who moved to within a win of going top of the NPL Premier Division after Saturday’s 4-1 win at Witton Albion – could also look to make changes and give some of their fringe players an opportunity.

“First and foremost, it’s a competition we want to do well in,” said Vermiglio.

Match action from Chorley's trip to Irongate to face Bamber Bridge in pre-season (photo: Ruth Hornby)

“It’s certainly likely that I will be forced into making a few changes.

“Three or four won’t be ready for the game so it’s an opportunity for the lads who have not started in Saturday’s game.

“It could be that players such as Harry Scarborough and Nathan Okome, who are out on loan, we may look to get them back.

“They could be in the squad or even starting the game.

“Bamber Bridge are flying at the minute but hopefully we can get a positive result in a Trophy which we have won more times than anybody else.”

Meanwhile, Brig bolstered their ranks over the weekend with the acquisition of Lancaster City midfielder Paul Dawson.

The former Morecambe ace has already enjoyed a stint at Irongate previously and went straight into the starting XI – and scored – in the 4-1 win over Witton Albion at the weekend.

Dawson said: “Ambitions are high in the club and there’s a real feel-good factor around the place, we want to be up there at the end of the season and I hope to play my part with that.”

Boss Jamie Milligan added: ‘Daws is a player I have admired for a long time, he’s got a lot of good attributes that a midfielder needs st this level.

“He can pass, run, tackle and score goals so will be a good addition to this already talented squad.”

Charnock Richard are also in LFA Challenge Trophy second-round action this evening when they host NPL West Division outfit Kendal Town at Mossie Park. In the NWCL Premier Division, Burscough are away to Ashton Athletic while Longridge make the trip to Wythenshawe Town.