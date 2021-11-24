Chorley come out on top at Bamber Bridge in LFA Challenge Trophy derby

Goals from Harry Scarborough and Ollie Shenton proved the difference on the night as Brig did themselves proud, putting up a good test against strong opposition.

The hosts had chances in the first half with Preston loanee Joe Rodwell-Grant having a couple of opportunities to find the net but both efforts went over the bar.

But Chorley got the breakthrough on 40 minutes with Scarborough scoring his first senior goal after a drilled cross from Millenic Alli found him at the back post with an easy tap-in.

Magpies' goalscorer Ollie Shenton (photo: Getty Images)

There was two changes at half-time for Brig with Isaac Sinclair and Rob Apter entering the fray, with Apter being very direct throughout the second period.

Midway through the second period, the visitors had a second through Shenton who struck brilliantly from the edge of the box to double Chorley’s advantage.

It could’ve been more for Chorley when Alli went through and dinked the ball over Hewelt but the effort went just wide.

Brig continued to press throughout the contest, and had a couple of good opportunities on the break, one falling to Craig Carney who tried to round the goalkeeper before being tackled at the final hurdle.

Aaron Skinner impressed on his Brig debut as he was named man of the match with a battling performance, being a vital part of the Bamber Bridge press throughout the 90 minutes.