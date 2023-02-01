Chorley cling on to claim the points

In a boisterous contest played in windy conditions reinforced by squalls of driving rain, Chorley proved the stronger side but were more than grateful for Harvey Smith’s goal in the third minute of added time at the end of the first half.

A corner was recycled and when the ball was played back across a packed goalmouth, Smith forced it high into the net at the second attempt after seeing his first effort blacked.

Only an offside flag had denied the Magpies an earlier lead when Jon Ustabsi’s close-range header from a Willem Tomlinson flick-on was ruled out.

Harvey Smith scores Chorley's winner (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Matt Urwin had one serious test in the opening half, reacting smartly to keep out a stinging shot at his near post, otherwise the home defence was not extended until Telford’s increasingly threatening late rally.

Chorley repeatedly swept through the visitors’ defence in impressive fashion after the break, creating chance after chance.

Both Ustabasi and the lively Justin Johnson, with greater composure and better finishing, could have registered hat-tricks, though keeper Joe Young must be credited with two or three outstanding saves which kept Telford in the game.

But there was nothing the out-of-position keeper could have done to prevent Mike Calveley from scoring when the Magpies’ midfielder hit the bar from 10 yards with an open goal in front of him.

In the end, the Chorley defence, with Smith and Scott Wilson outstanding, had serious work to do to keep the vital clean sheet, as Telford forced a series of corners and pumped dangerous ball into the box.

Visiting manager Kevin Wilkin acknowledged post-match the size of the task in coming to Chorley, beaten at Victory Park only once this season in fourteen games.

"They are a strong, robust, well-organised team with some quality players and that’s the level we have to try to reach ourselves,” he said.

CHORLEY: Urwin, Smith, Wilson, Nolan, Whitehouse, Calveley, Tomlinson( Sampson 80) , Ustabasi, Blakeman (Leather 84), Johnson (Henley 80), Hall. Subs (not used): Shenton, Britton.