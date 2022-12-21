Chorley bow out of FA Trophy after defeat at Notts County

There was plenty of playing keep-ball from the hosts throughout the first half, as Chorley, who are from the league below their opponents, stood off and looked to counter.

Notts County’s only chance of note in the opening exchanges was a header wide from Geraldo Bajrami.

Otherwise, the visitors dealt well with crosses into the box, before scoring off one of their own as Chorley went ahead in this battle of the two clubs nicknamed the Magpies.

Connor Hall gave Chorley the lead

Adam Blakeman’s throw-in was recycled to Scott Leather, whose in-swinging ball was flicked home from eight yards by leading scorer Connor Hall, his 13th goal of the campaign.

The home side upped it a gear and eventually got on terms on 33 minutes when Sam Austin reacted first to Matt Urwin’s initial save from Cedwyn Scott.

The National League leaders then hit the front right on half-time as Leather got his legs in a tangle, diverting Aaron Nemane’s cross over his own line.

The same pattern continued in the second half, but it could have been different had County keeper Brad Young been sent off five minutes in for hauling down Hall 35 yards from goal. Referee Paul Marsden deemed the offence worthy of only a yellow.

The resulting free-kick from Ollie Shenton struck the upright, momentarily giving the home side cause for concern. Otherwise, it was a steady flow of half-chances repelled by Urwin or blocked away.

One final chance did fall Chorley’s way when sub Justin Johnson got room in the box to shoot, but his effort flew over Young’s bar, and with it the chance to take the game to penalties.

NOTTS COUNTY: Young; Brindley, Cameron, O'Brien (Francis 68), Austin, Nemane, Bajrami, Palmer, Scott (Mitchell 70), Adebayo-Rowling, Bostock. Subs not used: Slocombe, Castro, Rodrigues, Mahovo, Cisse.

CHORLEY: Urwin; Henley, Smith, Leather, Nolan, Whitehouse, Calveley, Ustabaşı, Shenton (Tomlinson 75), Blakeman (Wilson 37), Hall (Johnson 58). Subs not used: Okome, Owens, Lloyd Barry.

