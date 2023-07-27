Chorley boss Preece gets his man at last as defender Ellis signs

The defender made his first appearance for the Magpies as a trialist in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Carlisle, and has now signed as a free transfer on a 12-month deal.

Ellis, 34, started as a youngster a Bolton Wanderers, but left without making a first-team appearance, joining Torquay, initially on loan, then making the move permanent.

Spells at Crewe Alexandra, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Tranmere followed, interspersed by loans at Forest Green Rovers, Leyton Orient and Notts County.

Mark Ellis in action against Carlisle (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

In 2021, Ellis joined Barrow, who loaned him later to Solihull Moors and, last season, to Torquay United and York City.

Magpies boss Preece is delighted to have finally got his man after following Ellis' progress for a number of years and feels he will fill the void left by the departure of Scott Leather due to work commitments.

He said: “We have tracked Mark for the last few years knowing we’d be lucky if he was to drop to our level.

"A lot of work has gone in previously so when Mark was available we were ready with an offer. Mark was keen to come to us and the deal was done straight away.

"Losing Scotty was a huge blow so to get someone of Mark’s experience and quality is a massive coup for us.

"His record speaks for itself he will add that experience, leadership and know-how to a relatively young squad.“

The Magpies' latest pre-season outing, their second in 24 hours, came in a 2-2 draw at City of Liverpool on Wednesday night.

On Saturday they travel to Stalybridge Celtic for their final warm-up game of the summer, before the National League North season kicks off on August 5 at home to Brackley Town.

