|Chorley boss keeping the faith despite stuttering spell

Chorley boss Andy Preece has backed his players (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Boss ​Andy Preece remains totally convinced his Chorley players will overcome their current sticky spell of form.

​The Magpies slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted Merthyr Town on Saturday – a result which ended a 20-game unbeaten run at Victory Park.

The defeat was also their fourth in a winless run of six games in all competitions – stretching back to their FA Cup defeat at South Shields at the end of last month.

After a fine start to the season which saw the Magpies occupy a position in the National League North play-offs over the first couple of months of the campaign, they have since slipped to ninth in the table, albeit only two points outside the top seven.

And Preece is convinced his men will be picking up wins sooner rather than later, starting with this weekend’s trip to Peterborough Sports, who are currently struggling at the bottom.

“They are fighting for their lives because they are down at the bottom of the league,” Preece told Chorley FC TV. “We are fighting to try and get back in the play-offs.

“It’s a very difficult league, we know how hard we have to fight week in, week out.

“The lads have to train really hard and be disciplined and that’s why I have massive faith in the players because whatever happens, if they do lose a bit of form, they will never lose their fight and desire.

“Form will come back and we will improve and get back to winning ways.

“When we go over to Peterborough, we have found it tough but we had a great result there last year on the first day of the season. We are looking forward to it and hopefully we can go there and get the three points.”