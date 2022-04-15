Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio tells players to keep going in play-off bid

Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw at home to York City, thanks to goals from Willem Tomlinson and Billy Whitehouse, left them nine points clear of Darlington, who sit in eight position outside the play-off places.

And ahead of the Good Friday visit of Alfreton Town to Victory Park (3pm), Vermiglio wants his players – and the fans – to keep their concentration on the job in hand.

"It’s a good moment for us, out form is good,” he said. “Out of the last four games we’ve won two and drawn two and put ourselves in a strong position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from Chorley's 2-2 draw with York City (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"But that’s a credit to the lads – they’ve been outstanding.”

And he thanked the supporters for helping the team take a significant step towards achieving their goal in the draw with York City in midweek.

"I thought the crowd were good,” added Vermiglio. “There was a bit of a buzz about the place. They came out in their numbers and I thanks the fans for that.

"They travelled to Bradford the other day and were in good form there and I can only hope they come out in their numbers again to try and help us get it over the line because it’s not done and dusted yet.

"A lot can happen in six games but we’re certainly in a strong position, we need the fans to help us out.

"So hopefully on Friday they can turn out in their numbers, and also travel away to Curzon (on Easter Monday, 3pm kick-off) which is not a million miles away, so hopefully we can take a few there.”

It might have been even better for the Magpies had they been able to hold on to a 2-1 lead over York, who found an 81st-minute long-range equaliser from Mitch Hancox.

But Vermiglio felt the result was a fair outcome.