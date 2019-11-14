Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio has enquired about 100 players in his attempt to bring in reinforcements

Jamie Vermiglio revealed he has spoken to more than a 100 potential targets this season in a bid to bolster Chorley's squad.

The Magpies manager has left no stone unturned in his quest to give his team the best possible opportunity to survive in the National League.

The fact that Vermiglio's enquiries and overtures to other clubs amount to a staggering three figure number illustrates just how difficult signing new players is at this level, especially when you're a part-time club like Chorley operating in a field of mainly full-time outfits.

He has managed to entice some players, most notably strikers Nortei Nortey and Ntumba Massanka this season, Martin Smith earlier this month and most recently Charles Vernam, who arrived on the eve of the FA Cup tie at Mansfield Town last weekend.

"This is no word of a lie, I must have spoken a hundred players, along with clubs and agents.

"It is difficult especially with our position in the league.

"Other clubs are coming in and paying them more money.

"We plod on and our aims and intentions are to keep this club in the National League, so hopefully we can go again next season.

"I am fully focused on it, so are the board and everybody else."

Vermiglio was pleased with the performance of 23-year-old Vernam, who made his first appearance for the club against the Stags.

"Charlie comes highly recommended," said Vermiglio.

"He's got a bit of versatility and I thought he done okay in the last game. He's got some quality."

The Magpies travel to Chesterfield this weekend with concerns over striker Marcus Carver, who came off last weekend with a hamstring strain.

This weekend's game might come too soon for skipper Andrew Teague and fellow defender Scott Leather.