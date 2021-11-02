Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio and assistant Andy Preece have signed new deals to remain with the Magpies.

His assistant Andy Preece has also put pen to paper on a new deal which will see the duo continue the fine work they have been doing at Victory Park since 2018.

The management duo masterminded promotion to the National League in 2019 and the club’s record-breaking FA Cup run to the fourth round proper earlier this year.

Vermiglio’s record as manager, after spells as a player and coach at Victory Park, spans over three seasons and 130 games in league and cup.

Jamie Vermiglio, right, and Andy Preece (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

"I am delighted to have been offered a new contract with the club," said Vermiglio. "Chorley has been a significant part of my life, on and off, for more than two decades. I feel really privileged to have played, captained and managed the Magpies.

"As the manager of the club I feel a responsibility not just to put together a team that can compete for promotion to the National League but also to help the committed board and other staff continue to build our club so that it is able to carry out its role as an integral part of the local community; becoming more ‘professional’ every season and giving the town something to be proud of."

Preece, who holds the prestigious UEFA Pro Licence coaching qualification, is involved across all aspects of football at Victory Park – from the soccer schools, right through to Chorley youth set-up and the education programme.

"When I started working at the club three years ago doing two nights a week I didn’t think I’d end up signing a full time contract," said Preece. "To be rewarded for all your hard work is all you want wherever you work.

"Vermo is pivotal in my role and without such a strong relationship I don’t think it would work.

"He gave me a job alongside him because he knew what I could do. That meant a lot and I will always do what I can to help him continue to be the top manager he is."