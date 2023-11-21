Chorley boss Andy Preece would love a good run in the FA Trophy, but his high priority is the league

Boss Andy Preece is not averse to a good cup run even if the league is Chorley’s number one priority.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Magpies progressed in the FA Trophy on Saturday thanks to a hard-earned 1-0 win over Scarborough Athletic at Victory Park on Saturday.

Josh Popoola hit the only goal of the game, eight minutes into the second half – and their reward is a ??? tie (draw later today) in the third round of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The league is always the priority,” said Preece. “It’s where you get judged at the end of the season but it will be nice to have a run in this.

Josh Popoola was Chorley's match winner on Saturday (photo: David Airey/www.dia-images.co.uk)

"Financially it’s a benefit for the club so it is a high priority for us. You do see teams in our league get to the later rounds, even to the final.

"Hereford got to the final two or three years ago. It’s a good opportunity for us.

"If you look at some of the other results, a number of teams have gone out from our league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough, tough game against Scarborough – both teams wanted to win, but the conditions were tough.

a

"We had to play in a certain way which was get the ball forward, play in the final third and try to create from there.

“It was pretty even. They probably had the better chances in the first half and we had the better chances in the second and could have got that second goal.

"The cup is all about getting through. Nobody cares how you get through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies return to National League North duty this evening when they make the trek to Blyth Spartans.

The Northumberland outfit are down in 17th spot in the table but are six points behind fifth-placed Chorley.

Preece was able to rest a few key figures at the weekend which bodes well for tonight.

“One or two have had a rest which is good because we have had some tough games,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We went to Scarborough a couple of weeks ago, then Blyth tonight and then Boston on Saturday.

"We have spoken previously about the fixture list and how unfair it is but we have to deal with it.

"We have got two very tough games coming up. Blyth are always a good footballing side and Boston the same. They are tough places to go.