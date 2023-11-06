News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Why there is a crime scene, detectives and CSI at Fylde Coast house
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%

Chorley boss Andy Preece will handle his young stars with care - Sixteen-year-old Noel Brindle has made the bench this season

​Chorley boss Andy Preece will take a guarded approach when it comes to giving opportunities to some of the club’s younger players.
By Craig Salmon
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Magpies boast a reputable youth development and education programme set up in 2018 under the guidance of Preece and now working in conjunction with the Steve Gerrard Academy.

As well as providing its young players with an excellent start in adulthood both on and off the pitch, the club ultimately hope to provide a conveyor belt of talent for the first team in the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several players have progressed to the first-team squad, such as Liam Birchall, Harrison Kay and striker Harry Scarborough, who is on loan at Bamber Bridge.

Most Popular
Chorley youngster Noel Brindle (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)Chorley youngster Noel Brindle (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)
Chorley youngster Noel Brindle (photo: David Airey/@dia_images)

Over the past few weeks, it has been the turn of youngster Noel Brindle, 16, to make the bench.

His inclusion has partly been down to injuries and Preece has been reluctant to throw him in at the deep end during a National League North fixture.

Preece said: "It is a case of trying to protect young players but also giving them an opportunity to see whether they can step up. I would have no qualms in putting them in. I think they would be fine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"But it’s just about finding the right circumstances. You don’t want to put them into a particular circumstance where it could knock them backwards.

"Noel is doing really well at the minute. He is full of confidence and you want to keep that rolling. As a manager, you want to give young lads an opportunity.”

Related topics:ChorleyMagpiesNational League North