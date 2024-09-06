Chorley boss Andy Preece very keen to maintain winning record against old pal - Kidderminster manager Phil Brown

Chorley boss Andy Preece is looking forward to renewing old acquaintances this weekend with one of football’s most flamboyant characters.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies welcome Kidderminster Harriers to Victory Park tomorrow in the National League North – the Worcester-based side are managed by former Premier League boss Phil Brown.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool full-back has enjoyed a long career in management, most notably steering the Tigers to the top flight in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to manage other clubs such as Preston, Swindon and Southend.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

Brown is a man well-known to Preece – the Chorley manager played at Blackpool when Brown was the assistant manager to Sam Allardyce.

And Preece has fond memories of being in the opposite dug-out to Allardyce and Brown in 2002 when his Bury side dumped Bolton – then of the Premier League – out of the League Cup. He said: "I was the manager of Bury in League Two and Phil was the assistant to Sam at Bolton. They were in the Premier League at the time.

"We played them in the League Cup, it was a fair few years ago, but we went to the Reebok Stadium and managed to beat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was arguably one of the biggest results in Bury’s history. To go to the local rivals, who were probably at the highest point that they have ever been in their history, and win was a massive result.

Phil Brown (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

"But I remember Sam and Phil were really complimentary about us. I remember they came up with some running statistics about us which showed us to be on a par with a lot of Premier League teams.

"I have got that on him and so I’m sure, he’ll be wanting to put that right.” Kidderminster, who were relegated from the National League last season, have begun the new season well.

They currently sit a point above sixth-placed Chorley in second spot.

"Phil nearly kept them up last season,” Preece said. “They have still got a number of players who helped get them promoted in 2023 and they have added to that so we know it’s going to be tough.”