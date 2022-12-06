Chorley boss Andy Preece urges team to put the away record straight
Chorley boss Andy Preece believes his men have not been ‘a million miles away’ from picking up more points on the road.
The Magpies have been imperious at home, going 11 games unbeaten at Victory Park in the National League North.
They have won their last six in all competitions in front of their own supporters – including Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton.
However, their away record is not quite as impressive. They have won only two on the road in the league – the last of which came at the end of August at Alfreton Town.
That needs to change if they are to maintain their challenge for a play-off place, starting with this evening’s trip to Hereford.
“We haven’t been a million miles away away from home,” said Preece. “A lot of those games could have gone either way.
"We just haven’t been able to finish games off or find a way to get that finishing touch.
"I think some of the teams we have played have done really well against us but quite a bit of it has been down to us not being able to see games through or taking chances at the right time – maybe losing a little bit of concentration.
"We will have to be better, we will have to do all of those things at Hereford because they are a good side.
"They are very good at home. They were 1-0 up for a long time against King’s Lynn on Saturday but couldn’t quite see it through.”
The Magpies confidence at home was there for all to see on Saturday as they swept aside Curzon.
"The performances are the pleasing thing,” Preece added. “We are dominating games, teams are finding it very hard to create chances and to score goals here.
"We are giving our own fans a lot of entertainment. We are full of confidence and I just felt it was a really strong, confident performance.”
The Magpies host AFC Telford – who beat them 1-0 on the opening day of the season – on Saturday.