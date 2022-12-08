Chorley boss Andy Preece salutes brave defender Harvey Smith

That’s the view of Magpies boss Andy Preece who has saluted the 24-year-old’s bravery.

Smith earned his team a point on Tuesday with a last-minute equaliser from a set piece in a 1-1 draw at Hereford.

It was the third time this season that Smith has scored – not bad considering he has been limited to just 12 starts and two substitute appearance due to injury.

Harvey Smith wheels away following his late equaliser against Hereford (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Just to illustrate his courage, Smith’s spell on the sidelines initially was because he had undergone an operation on his nose – which he subsequently broke again on his return.

Over the course of his career at Chorley, Smith is scoring at around a rate of one goal in every six games.

A fringe player at times in the past, the former Bristol City youngster is becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

"The only reason he has been out of the team this season is because he had to have an operation on his nose,” said Preece, who is preparing his men for the visit of National League North bottom side AFC Telford United to Victory Park this weekend.

"So he was out until the start of the season, he wasn’t available and then when he came back, he broke it again so he had to have another six weeks off.

"But since he’s been fit, he’s pretty much played every games this season.

"Over previous years he has been a little bit in and out but this season he has been really consistent, playing really well whether that’s at centre half or right-back. He’s a leader for us.

"He is always liable to get something for us at a set piece because he’s brave and aggressive when he goes up there.

"It’s good because when we have someone like our captain Scott Leather out which has been the case recently, we have got that competition in central defence.”