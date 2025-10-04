Chorley boss Andy Preece much wiser after FA Cup loss to Mariners as his team prepare to face league leaders again

Chorley suffered a comprehensive 4-1 defeat at South Shields last week (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

​Boss Andy Preece believes his Chorley team’s 4-1 defeat at South Shields in the FA Cup was a reality check for him personally.

​The fixture pitted two of the leading lights in the National League North at the third qualifying round stage with the top-of-the-table Mariners hosting the third-placed Magpies.

As it was, two early goals for the home team at the 1st Cloud Arena set them on their way to a comfortable victory and a place in the next round.

Having watched his own team enjoy a fine start to the season, Preece saw the tie as a great opportunity to tweak his line-up, making five changes.

However, his decision didn’t bear fruit as the full-time might of South Shields proved to be too strong.

Preece concedes that making so many changes with only three-hours of preparation time was a mistake on his part.

It is likely the boss will revert to tried and tested this weekend as, by a quirk of the fixture list, the two teams prepare to face each other again in the North East for a top-of-the-table league clash.

"It has given me a reality check,” Preece told ChorleyFC TV. “I thought we could tweak things a little bit, change things around because with us having a free week, I thought I could get enough information into the players to give them a really good opportunity.

"I think I let them down a little bit in losing a bit of sense of reality in the training hours that we had – we had three hours to work on things and I was thinking that’s a full week.

"But when you think about it, when you play against a team like South Shields and how well drilled they are, they have 12-14 hours per week minimum, and I am trying to change things around in three.”