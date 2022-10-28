Chorley boss Andy Preece knows value of a winning streak

Now he wants Chorley to start a winning run when Farsley Celtic are the visitors on Saturday in order to lift the mood at Victory Park.

Tuesday’s defeat at Aggborough Stadium to a Caleb Richards goal followed last Saturday’s goalless draw at Peterborough Sports.

Said Preece: “What are we, three points off the play-offs?

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

"So it’s still very tight, so a couple of wins and suddenly you're back in the play-offs.

"That starts on Saturday. We need all the fans behind us again and, hopefully, we can give them a good performance and another win at home.”

The midweek setback was a particular blow to the Chorley boss, who felt his side deserved more from the game.

"It was a tough one to take,” he told Chorley FC TV. “I don’t think we deserved to lose the game.

"I’m not saying we should have won it but we should have got something out of the game.

"There weren’t many chances for either side. We got away with one – the lad’s hit the post and then Matt (Urwin) has made a great save and we should have done better from that. That's a disappointing thing – you have got away with one and we didn’t clear our lines properly and they scored from the second or third phase of that same passage of play.

"Outside of that, they didn’t really create anything other than on the counter towards the end.

"We looked the stronger team, we looked the fitter team – they were going down with cramp and they’re the full-time team.

“We’ve had to travel twice, they’ve been at home twice, so it’s really tough to take. We’ll rub ourselves down and go again for another tough game on Saturday.

"We need to bounce back. We’ve done that, bounced back in games where we needed that win – Farsley’s the same.

"We need to win on Saturday. It’ll be tough, a difficult game, again it’ll be hard to break a team down, we’ll have to be patient.”