Chorley boss Andy Preece is looking to emulate the club's former FA Cup glories

That is the view of boss Andy Preece who is eyeing a run to the first round proper of the competition once again.

After beating Northern Premier League outfit Liversedge 9-0 in a replay at Victory Park after the original tie had finished 1-1, the Magpies now face more familiar opposition in the shape of Blyth Spartans this weekend in the third qualifying round at home.

The two National League North sides will do battle for a place in the final round of qualifying – where they will be just one step away from the first round proper and a potential money-spinning match-up with Football League opposition.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

The Magpies have a fine recent record in the competition. They have earned attractive ties against Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers in the past.

And who can forget the famous run of the Covid-19 hit 2020/21 season when they knocked out 2013 cup winners Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United, former holders Derby County before bowing out to Premier League and four-times winners Wolves.

Preece was previous manager Jamie Vermiglio’s assistant during that run and would love to emulate that success, especially with the prizemoney on offer and the publicity which follows.

"The FA Cup is so important to us,” said Preece, whose side drew with Blyth 1-1 at Victory Park earlier in the season. “I think the thing which was disappointing when we had that cup run to the fourth round, the fans did not get to be there in the ground because of covid and savour those moments.

"If we can have another good run this year, then they will get the opportunity to be part of that.

"We were glad that we managed to get through the first tie against Liversedge but we’ve got another tough one this weekend against Blyth.

"A good cup run normally goes hand-in-hand with your league form – it helps with the momentum of your season, the feel-good factor – it’s important we try to go as far as we can.”