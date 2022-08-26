Chorley boss Andy Preece is keen to build on the successes on recent years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Crystal Palace striker – who appeared in the Premier League in the 1990s – has been part of the fixture and fittings at Victory Park for the past four years.

The assistant to Jamie Vermiglio, Preece was handed the top job during the summer following the departure of the previous boss to Buxton.

While the 50-year-old will have his own style of management, he is not looking to veer away too much from the ‘Vermiglio era’.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo:Stefan Willoughby)

Together the pair had an extremely close working relationship, presiding over a hugely successful period which saw the club win promotion to the National League – although they were relegated in the Covid-19-hit campaign the following year – reach the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2021 and finish inside the play-offs last time out.

Vermiglio felt it was the right time for a fresh challenge, but Preece is looking to build on what they both achieved.

He has managed to keep hold of the nucleus of last season’s squad but is looking to make his own mark with the team.

"No two people are going to think exactly the same,” said Preece. “But we were pretty close in what we both thought about the game.

"Jamie pretty much did everything right during his time as manager here.

"It’s just little tweaks I would say – a case of bringing your own personality to the team.

"There’s always going to be little changes but nothing major. I would say we were doing most things right before and so for me it’s a case of continuing that on and try to improve things wherever I can.”

Chorley have collected five points from their opening four games, registering their first victory last weekend – a comprehensive 4-1 win at Boston United – after two successive home draws.

"The target every season is always to win the league – that never changes,” said Preece.

"If we can’t do that then it, then it’s try to finish in those play-offs.

"The majority of the squad has stayed the same. We lost Lewis Baines but we have probably gone younger in terms of new signings – lads who have got improvement in them.