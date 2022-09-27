Chorley boss Andy Preece hopes to send the fans home happy again when they host Chester on Tuesday
Chorley boss Andy Preece was thrilled to give the supporters something to cheer about on Saturday.
The Magpies had reached the final few days of September without registering a single win at Victory Park.
They had drawn their first four games – with just two goals scored.
However, they threw off the shackles last Tuesday night by thrashing Northern Premier League outfit Liversedge 9-0 in a FA Cup second qualifying round replay.
Most Popular
-
1
Watford sack manager Rob Edwards and instantly replaced him with former West Brom and West Ham boss Slaven Bilic
-
2
Mark Lawrenson: Ex-Liverpool and Preston defender and BBC pundit says he was axed from Football Focus because he was ‘65 and a white male’
-
3
Preston North End manager says his side must start picking up points and wins after Sheffield United loss
And then on Tuesday, they finally secured their first three-pointer at home by getting the better of Gloucester City 3-0.
After a dominant opening 45 minutes, Preece’s men got the break through after half-time to send the majority of the 1,400 crowd home happy.
"The pleasing thing is we have had 1,400 fans through the door which is a massive improvement on what we have had recently,” said Preece.
"Hopefully we have given them something to smile about and so it’s good day all around for everybody.
"I thought from the first whistle, we were really good. We could have been 2-0 up in the first five minutes.
"We couldn’t get that goal in the first half but there was no doubt in my mind that we were doing the right things and if we carried on doing the right things, we would score.
"Early in the second half, we got the two quick goals and it was a really good team performance.”
This evening, the Magpies will hope to make it three wins on the spin when they host Chester.
"They are a really good footballing team,” said Preece. “The new manager Calum McIntyre has gone in and got them playing some really good football.
"They were struggling towards the bottom last season but they have started really well this season and look like they could be nearer the top."
This weekend, Chorley are back in FA Cup action when they entertain fellow NL North outfit Blyth Spartans in the third qualifying round.