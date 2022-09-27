Chorley boss Andy Preece hopes to send the fans home happy again when they host Chester on Tuesday

The Magpies had reached the final few days of September without registering a single win at Victory Park.

They had drawn their first four games – with just two goals scored.

However, they threw off the shackles last Tuesday night by thrashing Northern Premier League outfit Liversedge 9-0 in a FA Cup second qualifying round replay.

Ollie Shenton takes the acclaim of the fans after opening the scoring against Gloucester. (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

And then on Tuesday, they finally secured their first three-pointer at home by getting the better of Gloucester City 3-0.

After a dominant opening 45 minutes, Preece’s men got the break through after half-time to send the majority of the 1,400 crowd home happy.

"The pleasing thing is we have had 1,400 fans through the door which is a massive improvement on what we have had recently,” said Preece.

"Hopefully we have given them something to smile about and so it’s good day all around for everybody.

"I thought from the first whistle, we were really good. We could have been 2-0 up in the first five minutes.

"We couldn’t get that goal in the first half but there was no doubt in my mind that we were doing the right things and if we carried on doing the right things, we would score.

"Early in the second half, we got the two quick goals and it was a really good team performance.”

This evening, the Magpies will hope to make it three wins on the spin when they host Chester.

"They are a really good footballing team,” said Preece. “The new manager Calum McIntyre has gone in and got them playing some really good football.

"They were struggling towards the bottom last season but they have started really well this season and look like they could be nearer the top."