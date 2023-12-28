Chorley boss Andy Preece has taken a swipe at the Christmas scheduling

​Andy Preece has slammed the ridiculous decision to pair his Chorley team with Spennymoor Town over the Christmas holidays.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Magpies faced a two-and-a-half hour trek to Durham to face The Moors on Boxing Day and in a reverse of the fixture, the North East outfit head to Lanc-ashire tom-orrow.

Trad-itionally, the Christmas fixtures usually see clubs handed a local derby with big crowds expected through the turnstiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite having North West clubs such as Curzon Ashton and Southport on their doorstep, Chorley were given one of their longest away trips the day after Christmas Day.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

"You look around and there were some fantastic local derbies (on Boxing Day),” said Preece. "Some of the club will have their biggest crowds of the season – massive revenue.