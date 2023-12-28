News you can trust since 1886
Chorley boss Andy Preece has taken a swipe at the Christmas scheduling

​Andy Preece has slammed the ridiculous decision to pair his Chorley team with Spennymoor Town over the Christmas holidays.
By Craig Salmon
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
​The Magpies faced a two-and-a-half hour trek to Durham to face The Moors on Boxing Day and in a reverse of the fixture, the North East outfit head to Lanc-ashire tom-orrow.

Trad-itionally, the Christmas fixtures usually see clubs handed a local derby with big crowds expected through the turnstiles.

However, despite having North West clubs such as Curzon Ashton and Southport on their doorstep, Chorley were given one of their longest away trips the day after Christmas Day.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)
Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

"You look around and there were some fantastic local derbies (on Boxing Day),” said Preece. "Some of the club will have their biggest crowds of the season – massive revenue.

"Ourselves and Spennymoor don’t get to benefit. How that can be fair and even playing field, I don’t know? The league needs to take a look at themselves because it’s an absolute disgrace that we were sent to Spennymoor and they have got to come to us.”

