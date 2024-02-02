News you can trust since 1886
Chorley boss Andy Preece expecting to be taken to the Wire by Warrington

Chorley cannot afford to take Warrington Town lightly this weekend when they head to Cantilever Park.
By Craig Salmon
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
The Wire maybe newly promoted but they have shown this season that they belong at the elevated level of the National League North.

Indeed, they were the first team to defeat the Magpies this season , coming away from Victory Park with a 1-0 success back in August.

They currently find themselves in a mid- table spot, just three points outside the play-offs.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_images)
"Warrington have done fantastically well,” said Preece (below). “They have done well coming up. It should be a good game.

"We weren’t great the first time we played them but they were fantastic.”

Elsewhere in the National League North, Southport travel to Boston United while in the division above, AFC Fylde head to Dorking Wanderers.

Meanwhile, it does not get any easier for Bamber Bridge this weekend when they head to former Football League outfit Macclesfield.

Brig have endured a torrid couple of weeks after shipping 12 goals in two games against Marine and Radcliffe respectively.

In mitigation, Radcliffe are the runaway leaders and Marine are second.

The Silkmen are not quite at that level, they currently sit one place outside the play-offs, but they will remember the last time they welcomed Brig to Moss Rose – it ended in a 6-1 result in their favour in the FA Trophy last season.

Lancaster City got their first win under new manager Chris Willock last weekend.

They will be hoping to follow the 3-2 win over Bradford Park Avenue when they host Matlock Town tomorrow at Giant Axe.Other fixtures: Avro v Clitheroe, Euxton Villa v Winsford United (Edward Case Cup), AFC Liverpool v Longridge Town, Burscough v Squires Gate, Kendal Town v Wythenshawe Town, Wythenshawe v Charnock Richard, Garstang v Holker Old Boys.

