Chorley beaten by only goal of the game against AFC Fylde in stoppage time

It enabled the Coasters to avenge their Boxing Day defeat by the Magpies and in the process end Chorley’s unbeaten home league record.

The visitors had racked up the pressure on the home defence in the closing stages, forcing a series of corners, but Chorley had defended resolutely.

It was a needless foul some 35 yards out which produced the decisive goal.

Chorley manager Andy Preece (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

Substitute Nick Haughton floated a testing ball to the far post, which Whitmore met with a powerful header that flew past Chorley keeper Matt Urwin.

Scoring chances were few and far between in a tight first half but Fylde came the closest to breaking the deadlock.

Adam Blakeman cleared off the Chorley line following a corner and with half-time approaching, following another set-piece, Modou Faal got in a firm header which skimmed the bar.

The Magpies responded with efforts from Jon Ustabasi and Billy Whitehouse but both were comfortably saved by Fylde keeper Chris Neal.

Chorley enjoyed a period of ascendency in the second half and Connor Hall, at full stretch, was inches away from turning in a Whitehouse cross into the box.