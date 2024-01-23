Chorley are looking to make home advantage count

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Magpies’ scheduled fixture at Brackley Town was called off the day before due to a frozen pitch.

That came on the back of Tuesday night’s postponement when heavy snow prevented their clash against Gloucester City at Victory Park from going ahead.

The lack of action has seen Chorley slip from fourth in the National League North table to seventh, albeit they are six points shy of third-placed Scarborough with four games in hand.

Chorley boss Andy Preece (photo: David Airey/dia_Images)

Despite his team remaining in a strong position, boss Andy Preece has already spoken of his concern about the backlog of fixtures, especially as his men are still in the FA Trophy.

He will be hoping to make the most of three successive home games, starting with the visit of Chester this evening.

"We wanted to play these past two games,” said Preece, whose side are two points behind Chester with three games in hand.

“Whether we would have won the games, we don’t know but with the form we are in, we would have fancied winning.

"We are still in a strong position, but I always say that I would rather have the points on the board than games in hand.

"There’s a lot of six-pointers coming up now, Brackley was a six-pointer, so is Chester.

"Playing the teams around you, can make a big, big difference to your position in the league table."

Meanwhile, Preece admits his men face a stiff task after they were paired with Solihull Moors at Victory Park in the last 16 of the FA Trophy – a tie which will take place next month.

The Midlands-based outfit are currently riding high in fourth spot in the National League – the division above Chorley.