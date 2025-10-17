Chorley are looking for Silver lining on Buxton’s tricky pitch

Chorley head into Saturday’s trip to Buxton in fifth place in National League North, six points better off than their opponents this weekend.

Boss Andy Preece is expecting another stiff test on the Bucks’ 4G surface, on the back of last weekend’s bruising 3-3 draw with Oxford City.

Said Preece: “We've found it difficult (going to Buxton). We have to find a way of going there and getting a result.

“Obviously they're a good side – they know how to play on the pitch; sometimes you look at it and think it's a real footballing pitch.

“Sometimes it's quite hard to move the ball on it, it can be a little bit sticky, so they understand how to play on it.

“(They’re) a very good team.

“It'll be another big test for us but we go into that with a load of momentum and if we can get as many fans there as we did last year, that'd be amazing.”

Chorley were beaten 1-0 at The Silverlands last April, a defeat which at the time threatened to end the Magpies’ hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Preece told Chorley FC TV: “We thought everything had fell apart and our season might be coming to an end (after the defeat) and we know what happened in the following two games.”

The Magpies reached the play-offs but lost at the semi-final stage to Scunthorpe United.