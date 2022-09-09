Chorley are a team to be feared in National League North

The Magpies are still waiting for their first win of the season in front of their own fans at Victory Park.

They have drawn their opening four games, including last weekend’s 0-0 draw against the Saints.

However, the fact that Brackley – who almost won the title last season, finishing runners-up – came for all intent and purpose looking for a point is a feather in the cap of Chorley.

Chorley boss Andy Preece

"We thought before the game started that it was going to be really tough,” said Preece.

"Brackley are a really good side – we always have tough battles against them.

"They are a very tough side to break down, work extremely hard for the manager and I think they showed us quite a lot of respect coming here.

"A team that nearly won the league last year, it looked like they were quite happy to take a point.

“We pushed them all the way – pretty much created all the chances and when you’re playing against Brackley, you need to take one of those but unfortunately we couldn’t.”

"The pleasing thing is we had them on the back foot, they made changes and pretty much all throughout the game, we have been the ones asking the questions.”

This weekend sees Chorley face their first derby of the season when they travel to Southport.

"We have not had much joy at Southport since I have been here,” said Preece. “We know how difficult it is going there.

"Liam Watson always gets his team working really hard and they’re always up and around it."