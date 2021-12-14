Chorley and Lancaster in LFA Challenge Trophy action

The Magpies may well have been pleased with a point before kick-off, but the fact that the Minstermen played the entire second half a man down means it felt like an opportunity missed for boss Jamie Vermiglio.

A reckless challenge by Matt Brown on Billy Whitehouse resulted in the York man being red carded after the hosts had taken an early lead.

Harry Cardwell brought the sides level before half-time but the Magpies drew a blank after the break as they failed to break down a resolute York defence.

There's no way through for Will Tomlinson against York City (photo: Stefan Willoughby)

“Obviously when you go away to York, to pick up a point would have been great,” said Vermiglio.

“In the context, they had a player sent off and so we had a lot of time to get back into the game which we did courtesy of a fantastic free kick from Harry.

“But we just didn’t do enough second half and in the first half, I felt quite frustrated with the way we gave the ball away.”

This evening Chorley are back in action when they host Atherton Collieries in the quarter-final of the Lancashire FA Trophy.

They have no game scheduled for this weekend – their next National League North fixture is a trip to face title contenders and derby rivals AFC Fylde on Boxing Day.

Elsewhere in the LFA Challenge Trophy, Lancaster are at home to Darwen.