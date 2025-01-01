Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AFC Fylde’s New Year’s Day trip to FC Halifax Town has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

An inspection at the Shay Stadium on New Year’s Day morning confirmed the pitch was unplayable as a result of the torrential conditions which spread across much of the UK on the final day of 2024.

Both sets of supporters won’t have to wait long for the game to be replayed because it has been rearranged for this Saturday, January 4 (3pm).

That was due to be a free weekend for the clubs, given it is round four of the FA Trophy from which both had already been eliminated.

Fylde have announced that ticket details remain the same for the new date, meaning no tickets are available in advance and only cash will be accepted on the turnstiles.

The Coasters have also confirmed details of the club’s FA Youth Cup tie against Leeds United at Mill Farm.

It will be played on Friday, January 17 with the match kicking off at 7pm.

Tickets, which will be available both in advance and on the night, are priced at £6 for adults and £3 for under-18s.

Segregation will be in place with Leeds supporters situated in Block A of the West Stand, while home fans will occupy the remainder of the same stand.

The Coasters’ youngsters reached round four with victory against Leyton Orient in early December.

That followed on from wins against two other EFL clubs, having previously defeated Doncaster Rovers and Northampton Town.